'A vital milestone': New hospice moves nearer thanks to YOUR generosity

Robert Carter, chair of trustees at Priscilla Bacon Hospice, and Lady Bacon, at the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Rosalind Franklin Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A campaign to open a new hospice in Norfolk has reached a vital milestone, amid a call from the public to help raise the final £2.2m needed to complete the project.

On Monday, February 28 a formal ground-breaking ceremony took place to celebrate the start of the building work for the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge.

The event also marked the launch of the final phase of the fundraising campaign “£2.2 for 2022”, which is backed by the EDP and its readers.

Over 50 guests gathered at the hospice site, adjacent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, including the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt MBE, Lady Bacon, patron of the charity, and Robert Carter, chair of the board of trustees, who formally broke ground with a ceremonial spade.

Trustees, staff and volunteers for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity at the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Rosalind Franklin Road. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The site of the new hospice was blessed by The Right Reverend Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich.

Lady Bacon said: “It has been a dream for many years to build a new hospice, as there is a recognised need for a larger, more modern facility.

"The new Priscilla Bacon Lodge will continue the proud tradition of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional care to patients and their families.

"Thanks to the generosity of the people of Norfolk, Waveney and beyond the dream of a new cutting-edge specialist facility is now becoming a reality.

"Although this is a milestone in our campaign, we still have an urgent need to raise the final funds necessary to ensure that the facility opens on time and is able to meet the ever-increasing needs on services.”

The ceremony marks the start of an 18-month building project, following a three-year fundraising campaign, which has seen over £10 million of the £12.5 million target raised to date.

Iain Mawsonm, Andrew Barnes, Charlie Barratt, Robert Carter, Lady Bacon, Anna Dugdale - Credit: Danielle Booden

“Today is a momentous occasion, it is a proud moment for us all to be standing on the site where the new hospice will be built”, said Robert Carter, chairman of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Charity. “This new location will mean that a larger facility can be built with greater capacity for inpatient beds, a larger day unit, along with a wellbeing centre with a gym and therapy rooms, and family dining room.

"There is space to host a community hub to provide ‘virtual ward’ services for people being cared for in their homes.

"The building will be surrounded by stunning gardens which will enhance the environment in which hospice is set. We are delighted that Morgan Sindall Construction, share our vision of delivering this wonderful facility.”





An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice which will be built on the edge of Norwich. - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Hugo Stevenson, head of operations and fundraising for the charity, said: “The generosity of our donors and supporters has given the charity the confidence to commence the building project, but we urge the wider community to support us with “£2.2 for 2022”.”

Please donate at www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/donate. To get involved with the campaign, please contact the Fundraising Team: 01603 331166 or fundraising@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or Priscilla Bacon Hospice Fundraising Office, 20 Low Road, Drayton, Norwich, NR8 6AA

A ground-breaking ceremony for the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Rosalind Franklin Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden



