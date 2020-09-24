New boss appointed to turn £12.5m hospice vision into a reality

An experienced project leader has been appointed to drive forward ambitions for a £12.5m new hospice to improve end-of-life care in Norfolk.

Sandra Dinneen will lead the final stages of the fundraising campaign for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, and oversee the project management of the planned new unit near the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

The former chief executive of South Norfolk District Council will join in January, bringing experience in managing large-scale development projects within the county, having worked on the creation of the Norwich Research Park and the Hethel Engineering Centre.

She will replace departing chief executive Mark Nicholas, who is leaving to become managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, which runs the Royal Norfolk Show.

Ms Dinneen said: “I am delighted to be joining Priscilla Bacon Hospice at what is a key time for the charity. In the previous roles I have held I have always believed that it is essential the county is able to provide the right care and support for its residents and the new hospice will be a cornerstone of palliative care for many in Norfolk.

“My role will be to build on the excellent work undertaken by Mark and the team to date, and in the first instance raise the final funding needed for the project to begin. Once the trustees are confident we can move forward the team and I will begin the exciting work of delivering a new home for Priscilla Bacon Lodge.”

The EDP-backed campaign to raise the money for the hospice is half-way to its funding target to build the state-of-the-art palliative care unit, containing 24 beds and day patient and outreach facilities.

Robert Carter, chairman of Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: “Sandra has a strong background and understanding of what is needed to complete a project of this scale and we are delighted she’s chosen to join the charity to help us in the next stage of the project.

“We are at a key time in our fundraising process, having already raised £7m to date, and we need a final push to enable us to break ground. Sandra’s role with us will be to lead these efforts and oversee the building of the hospice once the funding is in place. Importantly she knows the county well, and really understands the desperate need we have to enhance end-of-life care in Norfolk.”

Mr Carter also thanked Mr Nicholas for his “hard work and commitment to the role and the key part he has played in getting us to this stage”. He added: “With him re-joining the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association we know we’ll be retaining a strong advocate for the hospice and his continued support for the project.”

• To donate to the appeal see the Priscilla Bacon Hospice website.