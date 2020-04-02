William and Kate call hospital staff battling coronavirus from Norfolk retreat

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have telephoned two UK hospitals as the coronavirus outbreak continues to intensify.

William and Kate chatted to staff from University Hospital Monklands in Scotland and Queen’s Hospital Burton in the Midlands from Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate, on Wednesday afternoon.

The royal family has resorted to phone calls and video conferencing to conduct some of their royal duties as the country continues to observe the coronavirus lockdown.

The Court Circular, a daily list of the official engagements conducted by the Queen and her family, recorded the events.

It said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon talked to staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire, via telephone.

“Their Royal Highnesses afterwards talked to staff at University Hospital Monklands, Airdrie, Lanarkshire, via telephone.”

Further details of the telephone calls or who the royal couple spoke to have not been revealed.

William and Kate are riding out the coronavirus pandemic in Norfolk with their three young children.

Their telephone calls came after the Prince of Wales delivered a message of hope to the nation in the midst of the health crisis, saying “end it will” and praising the “remarkable NHS” as its staff “battle heroically to save lives”.

Charles, who earlier this week came out of self-isolation following his Covid-19 diagnosis, recorded a video message in support of the charity Age UK, which he represents as patron.

He said: “As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens.

“None of us can say when this will end but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”