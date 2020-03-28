Search

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to write to every home telling people to stay indoors

PUBLISHED: 22:00 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:18 28 March 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson is writing to every home in the UK urging people to stay inside. Pic: PA Video/PA Wire

Prime minister Boris Johnson is writing to every UK household to urge them to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

A letter from Mr Johnson, who has tested positive for coronavirus, will land on the doorsteps of 30 million households across all four UK nations from next week, costing the government £5.8m.

And in it, he warns that “things will get worse before they get better”.

The letter outline the guidance everyone should follow and the measures the government has put in place to fight coronavirus and to support businesses and workers.

He urges everyone to follow the rules to save lives. And he thanks the NHS staff who are working around the clock, as well as everyone volunteering their time, to protect others.

He said: “We know things will get worse before they get better.

“But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal.

“I want to thank everyone who is working flat out to beat the virus, in particular the staff in our fantastic NHS and care sector across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“It has been truly inspirational to see our doctors, nurses and other carers rise magnificently to the needs of the hour.

“Thousands of retired doctors and nurses are returning to the NHS – and hundreds of thousands of citizens are volunteering to help the most vulnerable.

“That is why, at this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Alongside the letter, residents will receive a leaflet outlining the government’s advice, with clear explanations of symptoms, hand washing guidance, rules on leaving the house, self-isolating with symptoms and shielding vulnerable people.

The leaflet contains UK-wide information as well as directions about where to access online guidance specific to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus, but continues to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.

