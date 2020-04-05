Prime minister Boris Johnson in hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Prime minister Boris Johnson capping for carers on April 2 at 11 Downing Street, London. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital after living in self-isolation with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

A Number 10 spokesman insisted Mr Johnson remains “in charge of the Government” despite his hospital admission, and he has not handed responsibilities to his de facto deputy Dominic Raab.

Mr Johnson announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating with “mild symptoms” including a high temperature and persistent cough.

He has shared several video updates from his Number 11 flat since his diagnosis, and stepped outside to join the nationwide clap for NHS staff on Thursday evening.

Mr Johnson has not been seen publicly since, but said he spoke to new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday afternoon.

Sir Keir wished the PM a “speedy recovery” after the announcement.

Mr Johnson is understood to be in an NHS hospital in London where he will stay for “as long as needed”.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is likely to chair the daily Covid-19 meeting on Monday morning for ministers and officials, which is usually led by the PM.