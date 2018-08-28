Search

Advanced search

Positive results from NHS programme that helps those at risk of getting type 2 diabetes

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:00 06 November 2018

From L-R, Suzanne Wilkin, from ICS, plus group members with some of the course props. Gordon Richardson, Russ Clarke and Toby Swann. Picture: David Bale

From L-R, Suzanne Wilkin, from ICS, plus group members with some of the course props. Gordon Richardson, Russ Clarke and Toby Swann. Picture: David Bale

Archant

People at risk of getting type 2 diabetes have been getting advice on how to prevent it.

The dangers associated with diabetes are really frightening and include amputation.

But NHS’s Diabetes Prevention Programme is having a really positive effect on those who have undertaken the course.

People are referred by their GPs if a blood test shows they are at risk of getting the disease, but the course is voluntary.

It runs across Norfolk and Suffolk and a group meeting at North Walsham Community Centre in New Road today spoke about how they have made a a lifestyle change to prevent getting type 2 diabetes.

Their work is being highlighted as part of World Diabetes Day on November 14.

Group member Gordon Richardson, from North Walsham, 65, said: “I wish I had been taught this at school. My dad had type 2 and lost his leg, “And a friend died from diabetes just short of his 50th birthday. The course helps concentrate the mind.”

Russ Clarke, 53, from Norwich, has lost 2st on the course.

He said: “That’s just through a change in lifestyle. You are not told what to eat, but given information on food that’s low in carbohydrates, and make a decision that’s right fur you.

“I have cut out pasta, bread and potatoes. Last night I had a cocktail sausage with a courgette sauce, rather than spaghetti. I do like curry but now I’ll have cauliflower rice with it.

“I had a blood test in March. It showed I was 47 while 48 is a diabetic. I’m now down to 36.”

Toby Swann, 71, from Worstead, is exercising more.

He said: “I’m walking and cycling more. I have cut out sugar and red meat and started eating more fresh vegetables.”

Suzanne Wilkin, health and wellbeing coach for ICS, which runs the programme, said: “The programme started a couple of years ago in Norfolk. “It’s a 9-month programme. People attend seven weekly sessions and four monthly sessions. Small changes make a big difference - cutting out one biscuit a day is equivalent to about 18 packs over a year.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast