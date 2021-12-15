More volunteers wanted for booster as more than 100 sign up

Volunteers and retired professionals are offering their help as the booster jab roll-out is ramped up. - Credit: PA

More than 100 people have offered to join the team of volunteers and vaccinators delivering thousands more Covid-19 booster jabs in Norfolk and Waveney.

NHS bosses hailed those who have responded to their plea for people to help get vaccines into arms as the booster roll-out is ramped up.

Praising the "generosity of spirit and goodwill" after their appeal via the pages of the EDP, health bosses urged yet more people to come forward.

They say their help will be essential to hit the government's target of offering all eligible adults a jab by the end of the year.

Wednesday saw a further 78,610 Covid cases confirmed in the UK - a record number of daily cases.

Vaccination centres are running seven days a week, 12 hours a day to get people jabbed amid concerns over the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We are delighted with the response from local people since the EDP supported our call for volunteers and vaccinators earlier this week.

"We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of spirit and goodwill from those willing to offer their time in both paid admin and clinical roles and in volunteering roles such as site marshals and stewards.

Volunteers are helping keep vaccination centres running smoothly. - Credit: Ian Burt

"Please do keep coming forward, we still need more help to make sure we can deliver the thousands of boosters needed by the end of this month and into the New Year.

"If you can help support your local NHS at this time – even for just two or three hours a week - we would really love to hear from you."

The CCG had asked for volunteers to help centres run smoothly and for NHS reservists - those with clinical or administration skills - for urgently needed paid positions.

Covid-19 vaccine volunteer Abbie Panks. - Credit: Abbie Panks

One volunteer is Abbie Panks, 44, from King's Lynn, who is head of events and marketing at the Raynham Estate, near Fakenham.

She said: "If it wasn't for the NHS, I wouldn't be here now.

"They've saved me in the past and they’ve been under so much pressure over the past 18 months, supporting them feels like lifting a small bit of the weight the from their shoulders, and it’s the very least I could do.

"Despite the pace and volume of people coming through, it’s a really cheerful environment to be in.

"The patients are so appreciative, as are the clinical teams who are so grateful for the extra support.

"I work with a team of 80 volunteers and it’s a two-way thing: You are helping deliver vaccinations to thousands of people which is incredible, but for us as volunteers we also get an enormous boost of wellbeing. It’s so rewarding."

Gemma Vokes. - Credit: Gemma Vokes

Jemma Vokes, 41, from Norwich, works in the quality improvement team at the CCG.

She served for 18 years in the British Army as a registered nurse in the Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps - on peacekeeping missions and combat deployments around the world.

She said: "The Covid-19 response has seen many NHS staff redeployed, including myself, to help ease the pressure on healthcare services.

"I began supporting the vaccination programme earlier this year, initially one day a week whilst continuing in my main employed role.

"I enjoyed the experience so much I started to put myself forward for additional weekend shifts. I am used to nursing people when they are at their most vulnerable but this is something very different.

"People are coming to their appointments smiling, happy and relieved. The camaraderie between the clinical staff, support staff and especially the volunteers has been incredible and I am very humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to the local response.

“If you have the skills, whether currently registered as a vaccinator or have previously been registered in the past, please do come forward to work with us. We’d love to welcome you to the NHS reservist team."

How you can help

Volunteers

Email Voluntary Norfolk at covid19responseteam@voluntarynorfolk.org.uk or make an online application at www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk/covid-response

Register to become an NHS Volunteer Responder at www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk/i-want-to-volunteer/volunteer-roles

Paid positions

NHS reservists – the CCG is seeking registered vaccinators, unregistered vaccinators (clinical professionals whose registration may have lapsed) and corporate and clinical administrators - visit wecaretogethernw.co.uk/your-career/job-opportunities/