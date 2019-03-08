Mental health nurse from Norwich in national campaign to recruit more adult social care workers

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:22 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 03 April 2019

A portrait of Simone Garland (left), a mental health nurse at Cascade Care, features in a campaign to attract more adult social care workers. Pic: Striking Faces.

A portrait of a mental health nurse from Norwich is being used in a national campaign to encourage more people to consider a career in adult social care.

Simone Garland works for Cascade Care, which has homes at Charlton House and Cohen House in Norwich.

She is one of a number of carers pictured in a series of portraits commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care for its Every Day Is Different campaign to raise the profile of adult social care.

The former University of East Anglia student said: “I believe everyone should receive safe, appropriate, high-quality care with the emphasis on health, education, community and a first-class living environment.

“I love what I do. With the individuals I work with – there is rarely a dull moment and every day really is different.”

The portraits were also displayed this week in the House of Commons.

