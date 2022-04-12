Father and son to lead team on epic challenge for newly launched charity

The Three Peaks Challenge team for the Horizon Project, from left, John Gibbons, Ian March, Dale Howe, Harry March and Vinny Field - Credit: Vinny Field

Great heights will be scaled for one of Norfolk's newest charities by a team of engineers led by a father and son.

Ian and Harry March, from Poringland, have set their sights on completing the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge, which will see them scale the highest points of England, Wales and Scotland in the space of 24 hours.

Joining them on their mission in June will be Vinny Field, Dale Howe and Job Gibbons, who all work for Norwich-based MSI-Defence Systems.

Their fundraising challenge will be among the first ever to be carried out for new suicide prevention charity the Horizon Project, which launched late last year.

Mr March, 45, said: "Each of us have been directly affected by mental health issues in some way, so it is something we are all really passionate about.

"When we found out about The Horizon Project we thought it was just such a fantastic idea, so we desperately want to be involved in helping get it off the ground."

Father and son Ian and Harry March, who are doing the Three Peaks Challenge for the Horizon Project - Credit: Vinny Field

His son Harry, who is 20, was particularly keen to help a mental health cause, having struggled with anxiety since he was just a child.

He said: "I have had real struggles with my mental health since I was just eight years old - so well over half of my life.

"When you are child, often your mental health is dismissed as just being a phase, which I found so frustrating and often dealt with that anger in the wrong way."

Harry lives with a range of challenges, including body dysmorphia, OCD and what he describes as "intrusive thoughts".

But he said he has faced uphill battles to receive the support he needs.

He added: "At times it feels like it takes you to reach a real point of crisis before you get help and support - and this is why we want to raise money for the Horizon Project.

"In the last 12 years there have been days when I've not even been able to get out of bed - so a challenge like this will be a huge thing for me."

Mr Field added: "Our workplace has been immensely supportive of those who have had struggles in the past - myself included, and have agreed to support us financially."

To donate, visit their GoFundMe page by searching Horizon Project.