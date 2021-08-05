Pop-up medical units to return to Norfolk's beaches

Published: 1:50 PM August 5, 2021

One of the pop-up units at the coast - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

Holidaymakers and locals going to Norfolk and Waveney's coastal hotspots will be able to get quick treatment for minor injuries, all without leaving the beach.

Pop-up treatment units will be positioned in Great Yarmouth and Hunstanton every weekend in August, with another in Gorleston over the bank holiday weekend.

They will be operated by St John Ambulance in cooperation with NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The units will be staffed by trained volunteers and advanced first-aiders, who will provide basic life support, help for bleeding, burns, sprains, sunburn, allergies, bites and stings.

Holidaymakers are encouraged to use the pop-up units rather than emergency departments - Credit: Mark Allen

This initiative is to ease the strain on hospital emergency departments, by diverting those with minor problems that can be managed elsewhere.

You may also want to watch:

The two main units will run from August 7 to August 30 and will be open from 10am to 7pm. The Gorleston unit will run from August 28-30.

The Great Yarmouth unit will be on Marine Parade, the Hunstanton unit will be on North Promenade, and the Gorleston unit will be in Splash Pad.



