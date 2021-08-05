Pop-up medical units to return to Norfolk's beaches
- Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group
Holidaymakers and locals going to Norfolk and Waveney's coastal hotspots will be able to get quick treatment for minor injuries, all without leaving the beach.
Pop-up treatment units will be positioned in Great Yarmouth and Hunstanton every weekend in August, with another in Gorleston over the bank holiday weekend.
They will be operated by St John Ambulance in cooperation with NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).
The units will be staffed by trained volunteers and advanced first-aiders, who will provide basic life support, help for bleeding, burns, sprains, sunburn, allergies, bites and stings.
This initiative is to ease the strain on hospital emergency departments, by diverting those with minor problems that can be managed elsewhere.
You may also want to watch:
The two main units will run from August 7 to August 30 and will be open from 10am to 7pm. The Gorleston unit will run from August 28-30.
The Great Yarmouth unit will be on Marine Parade, the Hunstanton unit will be on North Promenade, and the Gorleston unit will be in Splash Pad.
Most Read
- 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 3 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
- 4 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
- 5 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
- 6 Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident
- 7 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
- 8 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
- 9 Eleven people taken to hospital after Banham Poultry chemical spill
- 10 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man