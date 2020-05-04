Poll

Do you support easing of lockdown rules?

Do you support easing of lockdown rules? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

More than four in five Britons have said they are against easing of restrictions for schools, pubs and restaurants - but what do people in Norfolk think?

A new poll carried out for the Observer newspaper asked 2,000 adults between Wednesday and Friday on a series of issues including the levels they have followed restrictions and their thoughts on the right time to reopen services.

According to the poll 79pc of respondents said they were continuing to follow lockdown restrictions, 14pc of people are “starting to be more relaxed” about bending lockdown rules and 3pc saying they never followed them strictly.

The poll findings suggested a quarter of people have left their home for exercise for more than an hour, 15pc used the premise of shopping for essentials as a reason for being outside and 13pc met up with friends and family for a walk.

It comes as prime minister Boris Johnson said the country had passed the peak of Covid-19 infections and he would be setting out a “road map” for easing measures in the near future.

Mr Johnson said he would not want to risk a second peak in the disease by relaxing restrictions too quickly, with the Government saying five tests would have to be met.

These include a falling death rate, a lower rate of infection, and satisfaction that supplies of testing and personal protective equipment are able to meet future demand.

The UK death toll has edged closer to that of Italy, which now stands at 28,710 and is the highest in Europe, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In the poll, only 17pc thought the time was right to consider re-opening schools, with smaller proportions of people thinking conditions had been met to allow cinemas, sporting stadia and nightclubs to open their doors.

One in 12 people (8pc) said they had sat at a beer garden despite pubs being closed, and 9pc said they had used the so-called NHS Shopping Hour despite not working in the health service.

This week, Norfolk’s pub landlords shared their fears 2020 could be a complete write-off for the industry, as they could not see how social distancing could be managed if pubs were to reopen.

Samantha Taylor of The London Tavern, Attleborough, said: “I wonder what people’s confidence is going to be like, Are they actually going to be raring to get back to the pub?

“We’ve never been in a situation like this before and I don’t think things will return to normal for a long time.

“At best I think we might reopen just before Christmas, but with social distancing restrictions in place.”