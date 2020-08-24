Delays expected on main roads as police escort 70ft boat through county

The Oyster Yachts premises at Hoveton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on a number of the county’s roads this morning as a 70ft boat is delivered to Suffolk.

From 10am this morning, Monday, August 24, police will escort a boat as it is delivered from Oyster Yachts in Hoveton to Fox’s Marina in Wherstead, near Ipswich.

The 5.1m wide and 21.5m long vessel will be driven south of the border from the marina on Tunstead Road, with police escorting it on its journey.

Setting off later this morning, the boat will be driven along a number of main roads, including the A149, the A11 and the A14.

It will take the following route: local roads - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - A14 - A142 - A14 - A14 J55 slip road - A14 - A137 - local roads to site.

Police have warned that delays are possible along the route as the boat makes its journey.