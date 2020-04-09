Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Police teams join communities to say thanks to NHS

PUBLISHED: 21:28 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:46 09 April 2020

Officers from King's Lynn saluting staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Officers from King's Lynn saluting staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Archant

People from across the county have once again briefly stepped out of the safety of their homes to salute NHS staff who are bravely battling to save the lives of those struck down by the coronavirus.

Clap for our carers, which takes place every Thursday at 8pm, sees the nation break into applause to recognise key workers, such as NHS staff, doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance and hospital staff, delivery drivers and others helping to fight the pandemic.

In what was the third week of applause tonight (Thursday, April 9) left their homes to clap on their doorsteps, in their gardens and from their balconies to thank those who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe.

But as well as families from across the county clapping and cheering on the NHS it was also a chance for police officers from across Norfolk to pay their respects to their emergency services colleagues.

Those applauding included police officers from King’s Lynn who clapped during a stop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “Officers from Team 1 Supporting the NHS at the QEH tonight. #PC252 #Team1 #StayHomeSaveLives”.

Meanwhile officers at Hunstanton Police Station turned on their blues and twos to signal their support for our lifesavers

Officers in west Norfolk tweeted: “Communities and policing coming together tonight at 8pm to show support for our key worker #clapforkeyworkers # Stay at home #ProtectOurNHS #Hunstantonpolice #team 1 pc393”.

It was a similar story at the ambulance station at Croxton Road, Thetford, where police officers had again gathered to show their thanks.

Breckland Police tweeted: “Communities & policing coming together tonight at 8pm to show support for our key workers as #ThetfordSNT & #T1 Sgt show their appreciation at the Ambulance Station Croxton Rd Thetford. #ClapForKeyWorkers

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectTheNHS#PC898”.

Support was also shown over the Norfolk/Suffolk border in Ipswich where police gathered at Ipswich Hospital on Heath Road to say thanks to their blue light family colleagues.

Ipswich Police tweeted: “Supporting our #BlueLightFamily at Heath Road Hospital #Ipswich tonight”.

• To follow updates in our region, join our Facebook page here.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Coronavirus: A dozen new deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Coronavirus: Police teams join communities to say thanks to NHS

Officers from King's Lynn saluting staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.
Drive 24