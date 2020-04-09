Coronavirus: Police teams join communities to say thanks to NHS

Officers from King's Lynn saluting staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter. Archant

People from across the county have once again briefly stepped out of the safety of their homes to salute NHS staff who are bravely battling to save the lives of those struck down by the coronavirus.

Clap for our carers, which takes place every Thursday at 8pm, sees the nation break into applause to recognise key workers, such as NHS staff, doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance and hospital staff, delivery drivers and others helping to fight the pandemic.

In what was the third week of applause tonight (Thursday, April 9) left their homes to clap on their doorsteps, in their gardens and from their balconies to thank those who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe.

But as well as families from across the county clapping and cheering on the NHS it was also a chance for police officers from across Norfolk to pay their respects to their emergency services colleagues.

Those applauding included police officers from King’s Lynn who clapped during a stop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “Officers from Team 1 Supporting the NHS at the QEH tonight. #PC252 #Team1 #StayHomeSaveLives”.

Meanwhile officers at Hunstanton Police Station turned on their blues and twos to signal their support for our lifesavers

Officers in west Norfolk tweeted: “Communities and policing coming together tonight at 8pm to show support for our key worker #clapforkeyworkers # Stay at home #ProtectOurNHS #Hunstantonpolice #team 1 pc393”.

It was a similar story at the ambulance station at Croxton Road, Thetford, where police officers had again gathered to show their thanks.

Breckland Police tweeted: “Communities & policing coming together tonight at 8pm to show support for our key workers as #ThetfordSNT & #T1 Sgt show their appreciation at the Ambulance Station Croxton Rd Thetford. #ClapForKeyWorkers

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectTheNHS#PC898”.

Support was also shown over the Norfolk/Suffolk border in Ipswich where police gathered at Ipswich Hospital on Heath Road to say thanks to their blue light family colleagues.

Ipswich Police tweeted: “Supporting our #BlueLightFamily at Heath Road Hospital #Ipswich tonight”.

