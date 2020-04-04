Video

Police chief thanks people in Norwich for staying at home during coronavirus lockdown

Chief Insp Lou Provart from Norfolk Police. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

A senior police officer has praised people across Norwich who have followed government guidelines to stay at homes.

Chief Insp Lou Provart, head of custody at Norfolk Police, who was patrolling the city centre on Saturday, with other officers, said: “Our policing teams have been out today to engage with the public explaining what the government legislation is and encouraging people to follow the guidelines. If we have to enforce it we will but we are adopting a neighbourhood police style.

“In Norwich everybody we have met is abiding to these key principles. The whole point of them is to save lives, protect the NHS and encourage people to stay at home unless they are taking daily exercise or getting essential provisions.”

He said a good proportion of officers in city centre were on foot and teams across the county patrolling and monitoring all areas of Norfolk were supported by special constables.

Norwich West and South safer neighbourhood teams tweeted that people in Eaton Park, Norwich, were taking social distancing seriously and being responsible.

And British Transport congratulated people for following instructions to stay inside after tweeting that only 12 passengers had used trains into Norwich Railway Station on April 4.

They said: “Please don’t be tempted to come out in the sunshine unless absolutely essential.”

But there are reports from across the city of groups of people playing football on Waterloo Park and others paddle boarding and canoeing on the river.

There were also reports of queues of people at some stores picking up household items from click and collect points.

Concerns have also been raised online about the number of people taking car journeys across Norfolk.

