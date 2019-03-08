Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Ambulance bosses in bank holiday plea to keep number of 999 calls down

PUBLISHED: 11:08 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 21 August 2019

Ambulance bosses are urging people to make the right choice this bank holiday weekend. Photo: Bill Smith

Ambulance bosses are urging people to make the right choice this bank holiday weekend. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2013

Ambulance bosses are urging people in Norfolk and Suffolk to be prepared this bank holiday weekend to help avoid unnecessary 999 calls.

NHS bosses are urging people to make the right choice. Pic: NHS England.NHS bosses are urging people to make the right choice. Pic: NHS England.

The East of England Ambulance Service received more than 7,600 emergency 999 calls last August bank holiday weekend and is hoping to keep the figures down this time around.

They are asking people to plan ahead, to know what health care services are available to them during this time and, most importantly, to use the most appropriate service.

You may also want to watch:

Gary Morgan, deputy chief operating officer, said: "There are some steps that people can take to help ensure they stay well and avoid a call to the ambulance service.

"By having enough of your medications with you and some self-care remedies stocked up you can help avoid unnecessary 999 calls.

"We'd always ask the public to think about what it is they are calling 999 for and use an alternative if it is not life-threatening or serious.

"There are other options, such as NHS 111, walk-in centres, out of hours GPs and pharmacies for minor ailments.

"Of course there are things you can't plan for and in those life-threatening or serious medical emergency situations that need an ambulance, we are here to help".

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘We don’t make too many plans’: Wife opens up on husband’s tragic diagnosis at 51

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

Shop owner slapped with £12,000 electricity bill he claims is down to cannabis farm upstairs

Rajendran Sivasutharjanan has to pay a £12,000 electricity bill he claims he didn't use. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Shop owner slapped with £12,000 electricity bill he claims is down to cannabis farm upstairs

Rajendran Sivasutharjanan has to pay a £12,000 electricity bill he claims he didn't use. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Thousands turn out to family fun day as Cromer counts down to 50th anniversary parade

Youngsters taking part in a drumming workshop at Cromer Carnival family fun day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists