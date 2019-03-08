Ambulance bosses in bank holiday plea to keep number of 999 calls down

Ambulance bosses are urging people to make the right choice this bank holiday weekend. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2013

Ambulance bosses are urging people in Norfolk and Suffolk to be prepared this bank holiday weekend to help avoid unnecessary 999 calls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NHS bosses are urging people to make the right choice. Pic: NHS England. NHS bosses are urging people to make the right choice. Pic: NHS England.

The East of England Ambulance Service received more than 7,600 emergency 999 calls last August bank holiday weekend and is hoping to keep the figures down this time around.

They are asking people to plan ahead, to know what health care services are available to them during this time and, most importantly, to use the most appropriate service.

You may also want to watch:

Gary Morgan, deputy chief operating officer, said: "There are some steps that people can take to help ensure they stay well and avoid a call to the ambulance service.

"By having enough of your medications with you and some self-care remedies stocked up you can help avoid unnecessary 999 calls.

"We'd always ask the public to think about what it is they are calling 999 for and use an alternative if it is not life-threatening or serious.

"There are other options, such as NHS 111, walk-in centres, out of hours GPs and pharmacies for minor ailments.

"Of course there are things you can't plan for and in those life-threatening or serious medical emergency situations that need an ambulance, we are here to help".