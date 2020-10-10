Search

Musical project allows youngsters to play on during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:03 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 10 October 2020

Young musicians pictured before lockdown taking part in the Play Up Project have been able to create their own music at home thanks to YMCA Norfolk. Picture: YMCA Norfolk

Archant

The Play Up Project has been able to continue its musical sessions online through its Remote Recording Project to ensure youngsters were not left socially isolated due to lockdown.

Project leader John Kramarchuk was supported by YMCA Norfolk and PEACH West Norfolk which funded home recording equipment for 10 musicians.

It has meant the teenagers have been able to learn skills and record their own concept albums based on their lives as teenagers during the pandemic.

The musicians have produced nine songs of which two have now been played on the radio.

Mr Kramarchuk said: “These young people have found their passion. They found a place to exercise it and then it was snatched away. They have remained engaged through the lockdown, learned new skills and produced some stunning work. Their joy in this project is there for all to see.”

Since last summer the Play Up Project alongside the Youth West Partnership and Norfolk Music Hub has brought together 33 young musicians to improve their musical skills and confidence through regular sessions and live public performances.

Charlie Wall, senior youth engagement worker for YMCA Norfolk, said, “We were delighted to support John through purchasing equipment that would enable his vision to go ahead.”

