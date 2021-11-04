News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
MP raises need for hospital rebuild in Prime Minister's Questions

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:38 AM November 4, 2021
Fresh safety concerns over part of the roof have led to a critical incident being declared at the Qu

Boris Johnson confirmed plans submitted by the hospital are under consideration. - Credit: QEH

A Norfolk MP has reiterated the need for a new hospital in west Norfolk in the House of Commons.

In response, prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the application for a Queen Elizabeth Hospital rebuild in King's Lynn had been received in Prime Minister's Questions on November 3.

The hospital is 10 years beyond its working life and there are fears that the building is no longer fit for purpose.

James Wild, the MP for North West Norfolk, raised the case for a new hospital.

The MP said that approving the plans would align with the prime minister's "commitment to building back better, building back greener and levelling up".

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, has 131 props keeping up its roof.

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

Mr Wild said: "I have shown him the pictures of the 200 props holding up its decaying roof, so will he make the Queen Elizabeth one of the eight new schemes giving people in Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire the hospital they need?"

In response, Boris Johnson recognised the work the North West Norfolk MP does for his constituency and confirmed a decision on the application will be made in the "spring of next year".

