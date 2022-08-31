Plans for first phase of hoped-for new hospital go on show

Plans for a new car park which will make way for west Norfolk's new hospital have gone on show.

There have been hints the government is set to announce it will be replacing the crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn.

The 500-bed hospital is believed to be the most dilapidated in the country.

Part of the roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital which is held up with steel and timber supports - Credit: Chris Bishop

Management at the NHS hospital, which is still operational 10 years past its originally-intended lifespan, have drawn up plans for a £862m new build on what is currently the car park.

The first phase will be the building of a multi-storey car park to replace parking spaces which will be lost in the revamp.

Laura Skaife-Knight, the QEH's deputy chief executive, said: "Ensuring that there is adequate car parking during the building works and once the new hospital is open is a particular focus for us to ensure we are ‘investment ready’ for securing much-needed government funding as part of the national new hospital programme.

A model of the proposed new hospital (pink), which would be built on what is currently the car park, which would be replaced by a multi-storey (blue) - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Our plans for a new multi-storey car park will help to address the short term challenges we face with parking, as well as being a vital part of the delivery of a new hospital.

"To secure the £862m of government funding we need for a new hospital, we must show we have plans in place to address any disruption that a major build on our existing site could bring by providing adequate car parking both during the building works and once the new hospital is open."

Plans for the car park and the new hospital are going on show on Wednesday, September 7 (10.30am to 12.30pm) at Knights Hill Hotel; Thursday, September 8 (6.30pm to 8.30pm) at Knights Hill and Friday, September 9 (midday to 1pm ) online using Zoom.

A sign urging staff and patients to report anything unusual in the building - Credit: Chris Bishop

People can register their attendance on the QEH's website qehkl.nhs.uk. There is also a short questionnaire people can use to provide the hospital with feedback.

Hopes of a new hospital were raised last week, when the government said it was looking at including hospitals with concrete roof planks which are now failing, like those at the QEH, in its replacement programme.



