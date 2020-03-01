Coronavirus latest: Keep washing your hands while we try to contain it

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was still hopeful of containing the coronavirus Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government is still hopeful of containing the disease, although plans are in place should the situation worsen.

At present, there are 23 confirmed cases in the UK. Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, told Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: "The plan is very clear.

"Firstly, to contain this virus. That's the stage we're in now, we hope that we can succeed in doing that."

The Cabinet minister said the long-term strategy for ensuring Covid-19 was contained was attempting to delay its "peak" until the summer when the warmer weather means the virus will not spread so easily.

The Government is also putting £40m into trying to find a vaccine and also aiming to improve treatments for patients who do have the disease, he said.

Mr Hancock said the public should continue to "go about their ordinary business" for the time being.

And he said clamping down on travel and banning public gatherings at this stage was unlikely to be effective.

"If we get to a position where this is much more widespread, then of course we will change the advice to deal with that," he told Sky News.

"But at this stage people should go about their ordinary business.

"There's a danger to doing things too early because they wouldn't be effective.

"At the moment the number of cases in this country is 23. And that means that so long as people are washing their hands and taking the precautions that are set out, that is the right thing to do."

Mr Hancock said the NHS was ready to deal with coronavirus if the situation worsened, with more than 5,000 emergency critical care beds available.

He told Sky News: "Of course this would be a very big pressure on the NHS, depending on the scale of the impact.

"At the moment we have already expanded the number of high acute critical care beds that we need and we have the option to expand that further.

"We have expanded it to 50 in the first instance, when there are relatively few cases.

"But we can go up. We have plans to take that up to 500, and up to 5,000 if that's necessarily. We have those plans in place."