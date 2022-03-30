Patients complain of pillow shortage at hospital
- Credit: Norfolk and Norfolk University H
Patients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have resorted to using rolled-up blankets for pillows because of a shortage.
Among those affected is Stephen Skipper, who was admitted to the site's Acute Medical Unit on Sunday.
The 70-year-old was told by staff that no pillows were available, with other patients on the same ward also left without the items.
Instead, Mr Skipper had had to make do with a makeshift pillow made of folded blankets.
He did not receive a pillow until he was transferred to the Kimberley Ward the following day.
His daughter, Lisa Skipper, said the shortage seemed "ludicrous".
“He called me to tell me he didn’t have a pillow and that there were several people on his ward like that," she said.
“A nurse said it was like that across the hospital regularly. It just seems a bit ludicrous.”
She said her father had been frustrated and left uncomfortable, but was relieved to have been moved to a ward where a proper pillow was provided.
She suggested local businesses should offer their support and make sure there are enough pillows to give one to everyone at the NNUH.
“I have never heard of a massive shortage of pillows before," she said.
"If it was something like medicine that was in high demand I would understand but I have not heard of a shortage of pillows.”
A spokesman for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said: “We are sorry to hear of the family’s concerns and would urge them to get in touch with our Patient Advice and Liaison Service direct.
“We will look into this further to ensure all our wards are appropriately stocked with supplies that are infection prevention and control and health and safety compliant.”
The spokesman insisted a pillow donation was not necessary.
Pillow shortages have previously been reported at other hospitals, with nurses complaining that it makes it difficult to ensure that elderly and frail patients are comfortable.
On other occasions, visitors have taken pillows in to hospitals for use by friends and relatives.
However, this can create problems as hospital officials say the items must be compliant with health and safety regulations.