Improvement director of two struggling Norfolk hospitals leaves role

The woman who was put charge of improving two struggling Norfolk hospitals and the region's troubled mental health trust has left her role.

NHS improvement director Philipa Slinger was initially tasked with turning around the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) when it was put into special measures in October 2017.

In the following months her remit was extended to improve both the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, after both were rated inadequate in 2018.

Now, Ms Slinger has revealed on Twitter she will be leaving her role.

It comes as the health watchdog - the Care Quality Commission - last month improved the NNUH's rating to 'requiring improvement' following an inspection at the start of this year.

In a Twitter post, Ms Slinger said: "Just handed in my laptop/phone etc. Having completed two and a bit years as an improvement director. Loved it and worked with many, many amazing people all doing their best for patients. Thank you."

According to the Health Service Journal (HSJ), Ms Slinger has been appointed as the lead chief executive of the Devon sustainability and transformation partnership.

The HSJ reported that Alan Thorne, a former CQC head of hospitals inspections, could be in line to replace Ms Slinger in Norfolk.