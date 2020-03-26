Search

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

PUBLISHED: 21:41 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:41 26 March 2020

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

There have now been more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Norfolk.

Public Health England has announced an additional six cases in the county as of Thursday, rising from 45 to 51.

So far, three deaths have been confirmed in the county, after two patients died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and one at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital on Tuesday evening.

Read more: Confirmed UK coronavirus cases top 11,600

Nationally, 104,866 people have been tested, with 93,208 negative cases and 11,658 confirmed positive according to the Department of Health.

Thursday’s figure saw the largest jump after more than 2,100 new confirmed cases in 24 hours.

The government also confirmed that as of 5pm on Wednesday, March 25, 578 people have died after testing positive from the virus.

Read more: Norfolk invited to take part in UK-wide applause for the NHS

It is an increase of 115 from the previous day.

To keep to date with the latest information join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page here.

