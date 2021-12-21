News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Which pharmacies in Norfolk and Waveney are open over Christmas?

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:35 PM December 21, 2021
Which pharmacies are open in Norfolk and Waveney over Christmas? Picture Julien Behal/PA Wire

Which pharmacies are open in Norfolk and Waveney over Christmas? Picture Julien Behal/PA Wire - Credit: PA

During the festive season, pharmacies across the country are set to have different opening hours. 

Check out our list of pharmacies across Norfolk and Waveney which are open on Christmas Day and the bank holiday on Monday, December 27, since Boxing Day falls on a Sunday this year. 

Christmas Day

Norwich

Roundwell Pharmacy, 27 Doctor Torrens Way, New Costessey, NR5 0GB, 9am-1pm

Spixworth Pharmacy, 106B Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, Norwich, NR10 3NQ, 10am-1pm

Vauxhall Street Pharmacy, 21-22 Suffolk Square, Norwich, NR2 2AA, 9am-1pm

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
  2. 2 Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted by married man who had been 'lurking' in Norwich
  1. 4 Revealed: The areas in Norfolk set to benefit from upgraded 4G
  2. 5 Obituary: Norfolk businessman dies from cancer, aged 59
  3. 6 Cold weather alert issued as frost across Norfolk likely
  4. 7 Man found with serious injuries in Norfolk charged with murder of woman
  5. 8 Permission for barn demolition and new housing on farm
  6. 9 'Let down' - Landlady's anger after PM refuses to rule out restrictions
  7. 10 Police hunt 42-year-old man after terrifying arson attack on house

Woodgrove Pharmacy, 7 Woodgrove Parade, Catton Grove Road, Norwich, NR3 3NS, 1pm-4pm

North Norfolk

Fakenham Pharmacy, Trinity Road, Fakenham, 10am-1pm

North Walsham Pharmacy, Park Lane, Fakenham, 11am-1pm

Great Yarmouth

Town Pharmacy, 171 King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PA, 10am-2pm

South Norfolk

Hado Pharmacy, 66 Mount Street, Diss, IP22 4QQ, 10am-1pm 

Lime Pharmacy, Grove Surgery, Grove Lane, Thetford, IP24 2HY, 9am-1pm 

Mid-Norfolk

Motts Pharmacy, Market Place, Reepham, NR10 4JJ, 10am-2pm

Mattishall Pharmacy, 15 Dereham Road, Mattishall, Dereham, NR20 3QA, 10am-12pm 

Total Health Pharmacy, 14 Gregor Shanks Way, Watton, IP25 6FA, 10am-2pm 

West Norfolk

Clock Pharmacy, 1 Gayton Road, Kings Lynn, PE30 4EA, 10am-2pm 

Waveney

Beccles HCC, Beccles and District War Memorial Hospital, St Marys Road, Beccles, 11am-1pm

Eastpoint Pharmacy, Arvor House, Clifton Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0HF, 4pm-6pm

High Street Pharmacy, High Street, Lowestoft, NR32 1JE, 11am-2pm

Monday December 27 (Bank Holiday)

Norwich

Asda Pharmacy, Asda Store, Drayton High Road, Hellesdon, NR6 5DT, 10am-4pm 

Boots, 124 Merchants Hall, Lower Ground, Chapelfield, Norwich, NR2 1SH, 9am-6pm 

Boots, 19 Castle Mall, Norwich, NR1 3DD, 9am-5pm 

Boots, St Stephens Gate Medical Practice, 55 Wessex Street, Norwich, NR2 2TJ, 9am-6pm 

Boots, Unit 5, Riverside Retail Park, Albion Way, Norwich, NR1 1WR, 9am-6pm 

Boots, Unit D, Longwater Retail Park, Alex Moorhouse Way, New Costessey, NR5 0JT, 9am-6pm 

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Pound Lane, Norwich, NR7 0SR, 10am-4pm 

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Blue Boar Lane, Norwich, NR7 8AB, 9am-1pm 

North Norfolk

Boots, 54-56 Church Street, Cromer, NR27 9HH, 10am-4pm

Great Yarmouth

Asda Pharmacy, Asda Superstore, Acle New Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1SF, 10am-4pm 

Boots, 3 Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2AX, 10am-4pm 

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Pasteur Road, Southtown, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0DW, 9am-1pm 

South Norfolk

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Chevril Walk, Thetford, IP24 2RL, 9am-1pm 

Mid-Norfolk

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Kingston Road, Dereham, NR19 1WB, 9am-1pm 

West Norfolk

Boots, 94-96 High Street, Kings Lynn, PE30 1BL, 9am-5pm 

Boots, Unit 4, Hardwick Retail Park, Campbells Meadow, Kings Lynn, PE30 4WP, 8.30am-5pm 

Waveney

Asda Pharmacy, Horn Hill, Lowestoft, NR33 0PX, 10am-4pm 

Boots, 76A London Road North, Lowestoft, NR32 1ET, 10am-4pm 

Queen Street Pharmacy, 18 Queen Street, Southwold, IP18 6EQ, 12pm-3pm 

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, George Westwood Way, Beccles, NR34 9QH, 9am-1pm 

Christmas
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: B

Christmas

Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Bell Inn

'It's devastating': Loss of Christmas trade could force village pub to...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas spectacular 'devastated' as Covid forces early curtain call

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular and The Polar Express Train Ride are two of the Norfolk events cancelled due to Covid. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

The Christmas events in Norfolk and Waveney cancelled due to Covid

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon