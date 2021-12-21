Which pharmacies in Norfolk and Waveney are open over Christmas?

Which pharmacies are open in Norfolk and Waveney over Christmas? Picture Julien Behal/PA Wire - Credit: PA

During the festive season, pharmacies across the country are set to have different opening hours.

Check out our list of pharmacies across Norfolk and Waveney which are open on Christmas Day and the bank holiday on Monday, December 27, since Boxing Day falls on a Sunday this year.

Christmas Day

Norwich

Roundwell Pharmacy, 27 Doctor Torrens Way, New Costessey, NR5 0GB, 9am-1pm

Spixworth Pharmacy, 106B Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, Norwich, NR10 3NQ, 10am-1pm

Vauxhall Street Pharmacy, 21-22 Suffolk Square, Norwich, NR2 2AA, 9am-1pm

Woodgrove Pharmacy, 7 Woodgrove Parade, Catton Grove Road, Norwich, NR3 3NS, 1pm-4pm

North Norfolk

Fakenham Pharmacy, Trinity Road, Fakenham, 10am-1pm

North Walsham Pharmacy, Park Lane, Fakenham, 11am-1pm

Great Yarmouth

Town Pharmacy, 171 King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PA, 10am-2pm

South Norfolk

Hado Pharmacy, 66 Mount Street, Diss, IP22 4QQ, 10am-1pm

Lime Pharmacy, Grove Surgery, Grove Lane, Thetford, IP24 2HY, 9am-1pm

Mid-Norfolk

Motts Pharmacy, Market Place, Reepham, NR10 4JJ, 10am-2pm

Mattishall Pharmacy, 15 Dereham Road, Mattishall, Dereham, NR20 3QA, 10am-12pm

Total Health Pharmacy, 14 Gregor Shanks Way, Watton, IP25 6FA, 10am-2pm

West Norfolk

Clock Pharmacy, 1 Gayton Road, Kings Lynn, PE30 4EA, 10am-2pm

Waveney

Beccles HCC, Beccles and District War Memorial Hospital, St Marys Road, Beccles, 11am-1pm

Eastpoint Pharmacy, Arvor House, Clifton Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0HF, 4pm-6pm

High Street Pharmacy, High Street, Lowestoft, NR32 1JE, 11am-2pm

Monday December 27 (Bank Holiday)

Norwich

Asda Pharmacy, Asda Store, Drayton High Road, Hellesdon, NR6 5DT, 10am-4pm

Boots, 124 Merchants Hall, Lower Ground, Chapelfield, Norwich, NR2 1SH, 9am-6pm

Boots, 19 Castle Mall, Norwich, NR1 3DD, 9am-5pm

Boots, St Stephens Gate Medical Practice, 55 Wessex Street, Norwich, NR2 2TJ, 9am-6pm

Boots, Unit 5, Riverside Retail Park, Albion Way, Norwich, NR1 1WR, 9am-6pm

Boots, Unit D, Longwater Retail Park, Alex Moorhouse Way, New Costessey, NR5 0JT, 9am-6pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Pound Lane, Norwich, NR7 0SR, 10am-4pm

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Blue Boar Lane, Norwich, NR7 8AB, 9am-1pm

North Norfolk

Boots, 54-56 Church Street, Cromer, NR27 9HH, 10am-4pm

Great Yarmouth

Asda Pharmacy, Asda Superstore, Acle New Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1SF, 10am-4pm

Boots, 3 Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2AX, 10am-4pm

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Pasteur Road, Southtown, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0DW, 9am-1pm

South Norfolk

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Chevril Walk, Thetford, IP24 2RL, 9am-1pm

Mid-Norfolk

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Kingston Road, Dereham, NR19 1WB, 9am-1pm

West Norfolk

Boots, 94-96 High Street, Kings Lynn, PE30 1BL, 9am-5pm

Boots, Unit 4, Hardwick Retail Park, Campbells Meadow, Kings Lynn, PE30 4WP, 8.30am-5pm

Waveney

Asda Pharmacy, Horn Hill, Lowestoft, NR33 0PX, 10am-4pm

Boots, 76A London Road North, Lowestoft, NR32 1ET, 10am-4pm

Queen Street Pharmacy, 18 Queen Street, Southwold, IP18 6EQ, 12pm-3pm

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, George Westwood Way, Beccles, NR34 9QH, 9am-1pm