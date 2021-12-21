Which pharmacies in Norfolk and Waveney are open over Christmas?
During the festive season, pharmacies across the country are set to have different opening hours.
Check out our list of pharmacies across Norfolk and Waveney which are open on Christmas Day and the bank holiday on Monday, December 27, since Boxing Day falls on a Sunday this year.
Christmas Day
Norwich
Roundwell Pharmacy, 27 Doctor Torrens Way, New Costessey, NR5 0GB, 9am-1pm
Spixworth Pharmacy, 106B Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, Norwich, NR10 3NQ, 10am-1pm
Vauxhall Street Pharmacy, 21-22 Suffolk Square, Norwich, NR2 2AA, 9am-1pm
Woodgrove Pharmacy, 7 Woodgrove Parade, Catton Grove Road, Norwich, NR3 3NS, 1pm-4pm
North Norfolk
Fakenham Pharmacy, Trinity Road, Fakenham, 10am-1pm
North Walsham Pharmacy, Park Lane, Fakenham, 11am-1pm
Great Yarmouth
Town Pharmacy, 171 King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PA, 10am-2pm
South Norfolk
Hado Pharmacy, 66 Mount Street, Diss, IP22 4QQ, 10am-1pm
Lime Pharmacy, Grove Surgery, Grove Lane, Thetford, IP24 2HY, 9am-1pm
Mid-Norfolk
Motts Pharmacy, Market Place, Reepham, NR10 4JJ, 10am-2pm
Mattishall Pharmacy, 15 Dereham Road, Mattishall, Dereham, NR20 3QA, 10am-12pm
Total Health Pharmacy, 14 Gregor Shanks Way, Watton, IP25 6FA, 10am-2pm
West Norfolk
Clock Pharmacy, 1 Gayton Road, Kings Lynn, PE30 4EA, 10am-2pm
Waveney
Beccles HCC, Beccles and District War Memorial Hospital, St Marys Road, Beccles, 11am-1pm
Eastpoint Pharmacy, Arvor House, Clifton Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0HF, 4pm-6pm
High Street Pharmacy, High Street, Lowestoft, NR32 1JE, 11am-2pm
Monday December 27 (Bank Holiday)
Norwich
Asda Pharmacy, Asda Store, Drayton High Road, Hellesdon, NR6 5DT, 10am-4pm
Boots, 124 Merchants Hall, Lower Ground, Chapelfield, Norwich, NR2 1SH, 9am-6pm
Boots, 19 Castle Mall, Norwich, NR1 3DD, 9am-5pm
Boots, St Stephens Gate Medical Practice, 55 Wessex Street, Norwich, NR2 2TJ, 9am-6pm
Boots, Unit 5, Riverside Retail Park, Albion Way, Norwich, NR1 1WR, 9am-6pm
Boots, Unit D, Longwater Retail Park, Alex Moorhouse Way, New Costessey, NR5 0JT, 9am-6pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Pound Lane, Norwich, NR7 0SR, 10am-4pm
Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Blue Boar Lane, Norwich, NR7 8AB, 9am-1pm
North Norfolk
Boots, 54-56 Church Street, Cromer, NR27 9HH, 10am-4pm
Great Yarmouth
Asda Pharmacy, Asda Superstore, Acle New Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1SF, 10am-4pm
Boots, 3 Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2AX, 10am-4pm
Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Pasteur Road, Southtown, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0DW, 9am-1pm
South Norfolk
Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Chevril Walk, Thetford, IP24 2RL, 9am-1pm
Mid-Norfolk
Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Kingston Road, Dereham, NR19 1WB, 9am-1pm
West Norfolk
Boots, 94-96 High Street, Kings Lynn, PE30 1BL, 9am-5pm
Boots, Unit 4, Hardwick Retail Park, Campbells Meadow, Kings Lynn, PE30 4WP, 8.30am-5pm
Waveney
Asda Pharmacy, Horn Hill, Lowestoft, NR33 0PX, 10am-4pm
Boots, 76A London Road North, Lowestoft, NR32 1ET, 10am-4pm
Queen Street Pharmacy, 18 Queen Street, Southwold, IP18 6EQ, 12pm-3pm
Tesco In-store Pharmacy, George Westwood Way, Beccles, NR34 9QH, 9am-1pm