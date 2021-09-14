News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Covid booster jab to be offered to more than 30 million people

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 11:47 AM September 14, 2021    Updated: 11:49 AM September 14, 2021
Nurse prepares a vaccine

The government has given the greenlight for Covid booster jabs to be offered to more than 30 million people. - Credit: PA

Booster jabs will be offered to people over 50, as well as those in care homes and working in frontline health and social care, the government has announced.

Medical experts said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was safe to be given alongside the usual winter flu jab, and would be used as the booster dose for more than 30 million people.

People who are clinically extremely vulnerable and anyone aged 16 to 65 in an at-risk group group for Covid — who were in priority groups one to nine during the initial vaccine rollout — will also be eligible for a jab.

Three vaccines have been approved as safe and effective as boosters – AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna – but experts have decided to opt for Pfizer as a preference after studies showed it is well tolerated and works well as a booster.

The Pfizer jab as a booster can be given to people who had two doses of AstraZeneca previously.

You may also want to watch:

If necessary, Moderna may be used as an alternative, but as a half-dose booster shot after studies showed it was effective with few side-effects.

People should receive their third booster dose at least six months after they received their second dose of a Covid vaccine.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named one of best in the UK
  2. 2 Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes
  3. 3 Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk
  1. 4 Woman thought about taking her life after abuse decades ago
  2. 5 Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today
  3. 6 Morning traffic update: Delays in Norwich and on A47
  4. 7 Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on The Pigs in Edgefield
  5. 8 Police stop 51 drivers in day of action
  6. 9 Heartbroken parents’ appeal over final 13 hours before son’s death
  7. 10 Hospital brings in private security as A&E staff jeered by patients

When there is more data, experts plan to look at whether boosters should also be offered to healthy people under the age of 50.

Coronavirus
Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caister on Sea High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's supermarket at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages

Anthony Carroll

person
Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride join members of Norfolk Lab who use the facilities at The Old Hall

Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bolt smashes through North Walsham couple's window screen on Norwich road

Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon