People urged to have Covid booster jab as roll-out enters fourth week

Published: 10:11 AM October 11, 2021

People who are eligible for a Covid booster jab have been urged to take up the offer.

So far, more than two million people have received a booster jab in England.

The jabs are given at least six months after a second dose, and the programme for booster vaccines began three weeks ago.

On Saturday, NHS England said 2.08 million top-ups had been administered.

It said these include third jabs given as boosters, and doses given to those people with severely weakened immune systems who might not have mounted a strong response to their initial jabs.

People eligible for a booster jab include those aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, and those aged between 16 and 49 with an underlying health condition putting them at greater risk from the virus.

The NHS will contact people when it is their turn to have a booster jab, and most will be invited to book an appointment at a larger vaccination centre, pharmacy, or local NHS service such as a GP surgery.

Frontline health or social care workers can book a booster dose appointment online and do not need to wait to be contacted by the NHS.

The chief nursing officer for England said she had had her booster recently "to protect myself and those around me".

Ruth May encouraged all those who are eligible to do the same.

She said: "It's fantastic to see that just three weeks into the booster campaign, more than two million people have been quick to get their top-up in protection ahead of what will be a busy winter period for the NHS.

"Thanks to the incredible efforts of NHS staff who have been vaccinating at mosques, sports grounds and community centres, those who are eligible and most at risk from coronavirus have been able to get their booster shot.

"I have received my booster shot ahead of winter to protect myself and those around me - I would urge others to do the same. It is quick, effective and provides really important protection against the virus."