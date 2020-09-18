Search

People who refuse to give details could be refused entry to pubs

PUBLISHED: 19:37 18 September 2020

Picture of a pint at a pub. PIC: Brian Lawless PA.

People who refuse to give details when entering a pub, bar cafe or restaurant could be refused entry and potentially face legal proceedings.

New regulations have come into force today making it a legal requirement for hospitality and other designated venues to log details of visitors, customers, and staff.

The new rules were brought into law to help Public Health teams across the country manage the spread of coronavirus with NHS Test and Trace supported by local contact tracing.

Previously businesses were encouraged to ask customers to leave their details, but the new rules mean this is now a legal requirement.

Businesses must retain any detail they take securely and destroy them after 21 days.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs must take all reasonable steps to prevent entry by anyone who refuses to provide details when requested.

Failing to supply your details without a reasonable excuse is an offence and could be dealt with by way of a fixed penalty notice or other legal proceedings.

In addition, businesses must register for a QR code and display NHS QR code posters by September 24 or risk facing a fine.

The QR posters are for use in conjunction with the new NHS QR App which is set to launch on the same date.

As the App will still be in the very early stages, Norfolk County Council’s Public Health is encouraging businesses to collect contact details manually in addition to asking customers to scan a QR code on their mobile phones.

Norfolk’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith said: “We know the majority of businesses and organisations have been playing their part by putting in place Covid-secure measures.

“We are asking them to keep up the good work, but it is now vital that we go a step further to ensure we have the best chance of positively managing any spread of the disease.”

Also from today, pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants in England will now need to take bookings of no more than six people and ensure people are not meeting in groups of more than six on their premises.

The regulations will be enforced by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards supported by Norfolk Constabulary.

