Health event to showcase local services available

A special event will shine a spotlight on a variety of key services to boost people's health and wellbeing.

Organised by the Pear Tree Fund, the Halesworth Health and Wellbeing Infomarket will bring together a host of services and community organisations to showcase the support they offer to the public, as well as those with health and care needs, their families and carers.

The event has been arranged in partnership with East Suffolk Council's communities team following the success of a similar event held earlier this year.

Kevin Vaughan, chief executive of the Pear Tree Fund, said: “We are delighted to be working with East Suffolk Council to host our second infomarket.

"The first event, held in March, was a huge success and attracted people from across east Suffolk and neighbouring areas.

"We hope the second infomarket will be equally as popular.

“It will give everyone a valuable opportunity to find out more about the support which is available to boost their health and wellbeing, as well as shining a spotlight on range of volunteering opportunities available in the Halesworth area.

“We’ll also be highlighting some of the services provided by the Pear Tree Fund, which include support for those who have been bereaved or have life-changing illnesses or long-term conditions, as well as their families and carers.”

Halesworth Volunteer Centre, Halesworth Dementia Carers Fund, Rural Coffee Caravan and East Coast Community Healthcare are among those who will be taking part in the showcase.

Councillor Mary Rudd, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for community health, said: “We are committed to helping people improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

"This infomarket is an excellent way for local residents to find out more about the wide range of health and wellbeing services available to them locally which will help them lead healthy active lives."

The event will take place at the Pear Tree Centre, in Bungay Road, Halesworth, on Thursday, June 30 between 11am and 3pm.

The Pear Tree Fund was set up more than 30 years ago to support people with life-limiting illnesses.