Charity shop and family counselling centre ready to reopen

Published: 11:00 AM March 29, 2021

Seva Newrick is pictured last year preparing for the reopening of the Pear Tree Centre in Halesworth. The vital resource centre will reopen once more on April 12. Picture: Pear Tree Fund - Credit: Pear Tree Fund

A vital resource centre which brings information and support closer to home for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families will reopen in two week's time.

After shutting its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pear Tree Centre in Halesworth will open once more on Monday, April 12.

It will open on an appointment-only basis from 10am to 4pm to anyone from north east Suffolk or south Norfolk - offering advice on finance and benefits, as well as help understanding a diagnosis, coping with bereavement, family services and complementary therapies.

Counselling can also be arranged for people who have lost close friends and family as a result of Covid-19.

To book an appointment or get advice call 01986 899655 or email peartreefund@peartreecentre.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Seva Newrick, Pear Tree Centre manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we are now in a position to safely reopen the centre."

Dee’s Den, the Pear Tree Fund’s charity shop in Steeple End, Halesworth, will also reopen on Monday, April 12 and will be open daily between 10am and 1pm.