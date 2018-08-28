Search

Land deal secured meaning work on £880,000 support centre can begin

PUBLISHED: 12:20 22 November 2018

An artists impression of the Pear Tree Centre, Halesworth. Picture: LSI Architects.

Archant

Work on a vital new resource centre for people with life-limiting illnesses will start in the next few weeks.

The logo for the new Pear Tree Centre. Picture: Courtesy of HCNCF.The logo for the new Pear Tree Centre. Picture: Courtesy of HCNCF.

The £880,000 facility, which will bring vital information and support closer to home for people with life-limiting illnesses, will begin work soon.

It comes after the Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund (HCNCF) charity appointed Great Yarmouth-based Elm Contracts (Contracting) Ltd to construct the Pear Tree Centre on land next to Cutlers Hill Surgery in Halesworth.

Work will begin either later this year or early in 2019, with the building operational by the end of next year.

The HCNCF charity, which was set up more than 25 years ago, completed the purchase of the land needed for the building while also resolving technical issues around access to services such as electricity and drainage.

Ted Edwards, co-chairman of the Pear Tree Centre project, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured the land we need so that work on this fantastic community resource can begin.

“We have already been granted planning permission, and thanks to the support of our local community have raised nearly all of the funds needed for the construction. The land purchase was the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle to slot into place.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported our fundraising drive, and really look forward to watching the Pear Tree Centre rise from the ground over the coming months so that it can start to bring real benefits to local people.”

Once open, anyone from north east Suffolk or south Norfolk with cancer or other life-limiting illnesses, along with their families and carers, will be welcome to use the centre. As well as help understanding a diagnosis, it will also offer family services, a raft of information and

practical advice on finance, benefits and coping with bereavement.

The centre will include space for local support groups to meet, a counselling room, small library and a comfortable area where people can relax and chat informally. A therapy room, where patients can receive complementary treatments, will also be available along with a landscaped garden to help promote wellbeing.

To find out more about the centre visit www.halesworthhealth.org/information-and-support-centre

