Protesters meet to save All Hallows Healthcare trust

PUBLISHED: 07:59 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 28 March 2019

All Hallows Healthcare has office space at the Riveside Business Centre, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Protesters will gather to fight the closure of the All Hallows Healthcare Trust after bosses announced financial difficulties left the services in doubt.

Shocked supporters will meet before the NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG meeting at Beccles House today for a peaceful protest.

The protest will begin 12.30pm at 1 Common Lane, North Beccles.

This comes following the announcement of the closure to services run by the trust in Ditchingham, Bungay and Lowestoft. These include a hospital, nursing home and day care services and care for 250 people each day,

Earlier this week, 5,000 people signed a petition to save the All Hallows Healthcare Trust.

Jenny Keeler launched the petition to support a family member who heavily relies on the service.

She said:“The response clearly shows the passion of local people and the need for this service.”

As of today, the petition has been back by more than 5,600 people.

