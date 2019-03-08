Patients to nominate hospital staff for care awards

With the support of the Eastern Daily Press, the annual Patient Choice award enables Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and Cromer Hospital recognise those staff who provide exceptional patient care or outstanding professional expertise. Picture: NNUH Archant

Patients across Norfolk are being asked to nominate the health professional or hospital team who has gone the extra mile in providing their care.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the support of the Eastern Daily Press, the annual Patient Choice award enables Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and Cromer Hospital recognise those staff who provide exceptional patient care or outstanding professional expertise.

Mark Davies, NNUH chief executive, said: “It is great a pleasure to be able to recognise some of our special employees who go above and beyond the call of duty to support and care for our patients and their families.”

Patients can nominate any nurse, doctor, midwife, therapist, receptionist or other member of staff who looked after them during an outpatient visit, day treatment or hospital stay.

Closing date for nominations is May 31. To make a nomination, go to: www.staff-awards-nnuh.org.uk/patient-choice-awards/