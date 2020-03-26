Hospital scraps parking charges during coronavirus pandemic

Parking charges have been scrapped at the Queen Eizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A Norfolk hospital is scrapping all parking charges from tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parking will be free for all patients, visitors and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

It said it hoped the move would make it more affordable for people to use their cars, rather than public transport, to get to the hospital for urgent appointments and care, and for staff coming into work to care for patients.

MORE - Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

These changes apply to the QEH site in Gayton Road, King’s Lynn, and at car parks at North Cambridgeshire Hospital in Wisbech, where services including community midwives and maternity clinics are based.

MORE - Coronavirus patient recovers at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the hospital, said: “As we fight to curb the spread of Covid-19, it is important that we help people avoid close contact with each other, which is difficult to avoid if they have to use public transport to get to our sites. We are suspending parking fees to encourage both patients and staff to travel to our sites by car to support people who need to be here, including our hard-working and dedicated staff who continue to do all they can to ensure the safety of our patients.”

MORE - Hospital cleaner on front line of war on virus