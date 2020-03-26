Search

Advanced search

Hospital scraps parking charges during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:40 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 26 March 2020

Parking charges have been scrapped at the Queen Eizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Parking charges have been scrapped at the Queen Eizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A Norfolk hospital is scrapping all parking charges from tomorrow.

Parking will be free for all patients, visitors and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

It said it hoped the move would make it more affordable for people to use their cars, rather than public transport, to get to the hospital for urgent appointments and care, and for staff coming into work to care for patients.

MORE - Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

These changes apply to the QEH site in Gayton Road, King’s Lynn, and at car parks at North Cambridgeshire Hospital in Wisbech, where services including community midwives and maternity clinics are based.

MORE - Coronavirus patient recovers at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the hospital, said: “As we fight to curb the spread of Covid-19, it is important that we help people avoid close contact with each other, which is difficult to avoid if they have to use public transport to get to our sites. We are suspending parking fees to encourage both patients and staff to travel to our sites by car to support people who need to be here, including our hard-working and dedicated staff who continue to do all they can to ensure the safety of our patients.”

MORE - Hospital cleaner on front line of war on virus

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

CCTV appeal after Asda grocery theft

Police are looking to identiy this man following a theft from the Drayton High Road Asda. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Bakers hoping to stay open during coronavirus decide to close

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant
Drive 24