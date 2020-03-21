Search

Parkdean Resorts shuts bars and restaurants but holiday parks remain open

PUBLISHED: 14:52 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 21 March 2020

Bars and restaurants in a number of coastal caravan parks will close - while the resorts themselves remain open for holidaymakers.

Parkdean Resorts, which operates seven holiday parks in Norfolk and Waveney, has said its decision is in compliance with government instructions.

A number of other such parks in the region - including Potters in Great Yarmouth and all Haven resorts - have announced temporary closures due to coronavirus.

But chief executive of Parkdean Steve Richards has said: “It is absolutely not the government’s intention to shut down caravan parks which by definition provide standalone self-catering accommodation and plenty of space for people to socially distance themselves and enjoy open space and fresh air.

“We have complied fully with government instructions and take our responsibilities seriously for those who visit our parks.”

Parkdean operates Vauxhall, Breydon Water, California Cliffs, Cherry Tree, Kessingland Beach, Summerfield, Manor Park and Heacham Beach holiday parks.

The company has closed the bars, restaurants, other amenities and ceased all group activities and entertainment on all the parks until further notice.

A spokesperson said: “Each park is on average 42 acres with wide open spaces, located on beaches and isolated locations and provide individual space and fresh air.

“Caravans and lodges are standalone, self-catering units and set on average 4m apart.”

The company has also said that since 70pc of its caravans and lodges are owned by individual families as second or holiday homes there is “no instruction or logic to evicting people who are enjoying the fresh air in their own space”.

“We continue to monitor the situation very closely and will keep our customers, owners and employees informed throughout,” the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday (March 17) the owner of Potters holiday resort said he was “broken-hearted” after having to close the resort for the foreseeable future.

And on Friday (March 20) Haven announced that its resorts in Great Yarmouth, Hopton, Caister and Belton will shut temporarily until April 16, with those currently in the middle of a break being offered a partial refund.

