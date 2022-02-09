Schools should teach mental health awareness to save young lives
Three fathers these daughters took their own lives are calling for suicide awareness lessons in schools.
They include Tim Owen from Shouldham, near Downham Market, whose 19-year-old daughter Emily died in March, 2020.
On Tuesday the dads met health minister Gillian Keegan.
Mr Owen, Andy Airey from Cumbria and Mike Palmer from Manchester, told her their stories and called for more to be done to spread awareness of the issues in schools.
Mr Owen, 52, said: "It was a really positive meeting, she really listened to us.
"From our point of view, the meeting was really productive.
"She explained what the government was doing, she's going to meet the Department for Education and we're going to have another meeting in the future. We were really pleased with how it went."
Mr Owen formed Three Dads with Mr Airey and Mr Palmer, who also lost their daughters, to raise funds and awareness.
The trio raised £500,000 for suicide prevention charity Papyrus, with a 300-mile cross-country walk from Cumbria to Shouldham.
Papyrus wants more emphasis on teaching life skills in schools, to help children and young people cope with stress and anxiety.
Miss Owen took her own life after struggling to cope with life under lockdown. Mr Palmer's daughter Beth was 17 when she died the same month, while Mr Airey lost his 29-year-old daughter Sophie in 2018.
Ms Keegan said hearing the three fathers' stories brought home "the devastating reality that suicide has on the individuals left behind".
She added: "We are investing more than any previous government to expand and reform mental health services to ensure anyone who needs support can access it. If you are struggling, or worried about someone else, reach out - help is there for you."
If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.