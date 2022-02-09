Schools should teach mental health awareness to save young lives

(LtoR) Beth Palmer, Emily Owen, and Sophie Airey - Credit: Contributed by the Palmer, Owen, and Airey families

Three fathers these daughters took their own lives are calling for suicide awareness lessons in schools.

They include Tim Owen from Shouldham, near Downham Market, whose 19-year-old daughter Emily died in March, 2020.

On Tuesday the dads met health minister Gillian Keegan - who later apologised for an error of judgement for continuing with the meeting for 'a brief period' after finding she had tested positive for Covid.

Care minister Gillian Keegan. - Credit: UK Parliament

Mr Owen, Andy Airey from Cumbria and Mike Palmer from Manchester, told her their stories and called for more to be done to spread awareness of the issues in schools.

Tim Owen, from Shouldham, walked in memory of his daughter, Emily - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Owen, 52, said: "It was a really positive meeting, she really listened to us.

"From our point of view, the meeting was really productive.

"She explained what the government was doing, she's going to meet the Department for Education and we're going to have another meeting in the future. We were really pleased with how it went."

Family pay tribute to "?beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy?" daughter and sister. Picture: Annabel Owen - Credit: Courtesy of Annabel Owen

Mr Owen formed Three Dads with Mr Airey and Mr Palmer, who also lost their daughters, to raise funds and awareness.

The trio raised £500,000 for suicide prevention charity Papyrus, with a 300-mile cross-country walk from Cumbria to Shouldham.

Tim Owen, Andy Airey and Mike Palmer arrive in Shouldham, west Norfolk, clutching pictures of their daughters - Credit: Danielle Booden

Papyrus wants more emphasis on teaching life skills in schools, to help children and young people cope with stress and anxiety.

Miss Owen took her own life after struggling to cope with life under lockdown. Mr Palmer's daughter Beth was 17 when she died the same month, while Mr Airey lost his 29-year-old daughter Sophie in 2018.

Tim Owen, from Shouldham, pictured with his daughter Emily - Credit: Tim Owen

Ms Keegan said hearing the three fathers' stories brought home "the devastating reality that suicide has on the individuals left behind".

She added: "We are investing more than any previous government to expand and reform mental health services to ensure anyone who needs support can access it. If you are struggling, or worried about someone else, reach out - help is there for you."

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.