Family's praise for support received during loved ones palliative care

Erika Clegg has praised the care received by her family for her mum Rebecca by the ECCH and St Elizabeth Hospice partnership.

A service that has helped more than 1,000 patients living with life-limiting illnesses in its first year has been praised for its personal service helping families requiring palliative care.

The partnership between St Elizabeth Hospice, based in Ipswich and East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) has supported patients around Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and the surrounding areas, living with conditions such as cancer, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension and neurological disorders.

The ECCH team support the Clegg family, from Southwold, after 71-year-old Rebecca required care through its hospice service from January 16 this year until her death later that month.

Her daughter Erika praised the teams for supporting them through difficult times and support after her mother’s death.

She said: “We were treated with respect and our individual situations were understood.

“It really was a breath a fresh air for mum and myself when she entered the hospice service, as their support had continuity and you got to know the same faces which made you feel comfortable and relaxed which is very hard to do during that time.

“They always have time for you and there is no such thing as an odd question, as they answer with understanding as well as providing practical advice.

“Acknowledging a loved one is entering into the palliative stage is difficult but the clinical nurse specialists made this transition so much easier and it is reassuring to know you are in safe hands.”

“Mum died at home with kind people around her and that is what she wanted.”

The partnership launched in April 2019, with patients receiving free care varied specialist care provision available at Beccles Hospital, in the community and through the service’s 24 hour advice line, OneCall.

Mrs Clegg’s daughter added: “In contrast my dad had died six years previously in hospital, which was necessary at the time, but the passing we were able to give mum was far greater in quality, it felt more human and a strong sense of love and warmth was present.

“To move into the palliative care system seems daunting but I encourage others out there in a similar position to mum, or their families, to not delay and to contact the St Elizabeth Hospice and ECCH service. They are here to help and they understand how to support people during the hardest of times.”

For find out more visit www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk/how-we-can-help/hospice-care/great-yarmouth_and-waveney.