Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

A band which was due to play in Norwich as part of their UK tour has cancelled all their upcoming shows after a member began to show symptoms of the coronavirus.

Breaks our hearts to be doing this, but fighting to be back soon. Stay safe in these strange times everyone x



London rockers Palace were due to kick off their Life After Tour at The Adrian Flux Waterfront in Norwich tonight.

However, the band has decided to cancel after one of its members began to display symptoms of COVID-19.

A statement said: 'It's with great regret that Palace have had to cancel their upcoming UK tour due to a member of the band showing symptoms of COVID-19.

'The advice from the NHS and Public Health UK is that he should self-isolate, with all parties left with no choice but to pull the tour as a result. Please contact your ticket vendor for refund information.

'It breaks out hearts to be doing this, but we're fighting to be back soon. Stay safe in these strange times everyone x.'

Disappointed fans took to social media to wish the band well.

Maria Chilvers said: 'Oh no that's terrible for you guys. I was so looking forward to tonight's gig in Norwich. Maybe another time. Keep safe!'

Peter Miles said: 'Gutted but fully understand. Speedy recovery and see you sometime in the future.'

David Byrom said: 'Stay safe guys, hope to see you back fighting fit soon.'

As of 9am on Thursday - the latest figures available - the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the UK stands at 590, with eight deaths as a result.

Meanwhile, across Norwich theatres, cinemas and music venues have stepped up on cleanliness to guard against the spread of the virus for visitors and staff.

Altering cleaning regimes and stepped up training for staff are among measures venues are taking to continue operation as coronavirus outbreak intensifies.

Travel companies are also being hit by the impact of COVID-19 - the managing director of Sanders Coaches has said the past month saw 20,000 fewer senior citizens use services and has warned of timetable changes as a result of the outbreak.

Not all business owners are so worried though. One defiant Norfolk butcher has said he will not be 'whipped up into paranoia' over the coronavirus.