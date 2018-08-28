Care home ‘delighted’ to receive outstanding CQC rating

Harleston House in Lowestoft is rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Picture: Greensleeves Care Archant

A care home which delivers an “exceptional” service has been praised by inspectors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harleston House in Lowestoft was rated ‘outstanding’ by healthcare regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for being “exceptionally well led” and for providing residents with “outstanding care”.

The home, which cares for 39 residents is owned and managed by Greensleeves Care, specialises in the care of people with complex needs as a result of living with dementia.

After inspectors visited the care home in Park Road on November 12 last year Harleston House was rated in five key areas with an overall rating of ‘outstanding’. The home received an ‘outstanding’ rating in three categories – caring, responsive and well-led – as well as being rated ‘good’ in the safe and effective categories.

Susan Graham, manager at Harleston House, said: “Harleston House is a home that prides itself on outstanding care and how we embrace who our residents are and what they want now as much as what they did and who they were.

“I am delighted that Harleston House was officially recognised for the outstanding care it delivers with an ‘Outstanding’ CQC rating.

“What the team and I are especially proud of is that we retained our outstanding rating in caring category since the last inspection in 2016.”

The report highlighted that residents were “at the heart of the service; receiving outstanding care that was personalised to them, taking account of their individual needs and wishes.”

Staff were praised for being “extremely compassionate, attentive and caring in their interactions with people” and supported residents to have a “meaningful and enjoyable life”.

The report added: “Without exception people, relatives and professionals spoke of the exceptional high standard of care provided by the service.

“Everybody we spoke with said that they would highly recommend the service.”

The report added that Harleston House “was exceptionally well led.”