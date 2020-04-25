Search

Seven-year-old raising money for school with ‘Norfolk to Paris’ cycle

PUBLISHED: 15:17 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 25 April 2020

Oscar Bunko, 7, is raising money for Friends of Hingham School by cycling the equivalent distance from Little Ellingham to Paris. Picture: Karl Bunko

Oscar Bunko, 7, is raising money for Friends of Hingham School by cycling the equivalent distance from Little Ellingham to Paris. Picture: Karl Bunko

A seven-year-old boy is making the most of coronavirus lockdown by cycling the equivalent of Norfolk to Paris to raise money for his school.

Oscar Bunko and his father, Karl, came up with the idea of occupying themselves by biking the distance from their house in Little Ellingham to the Eiffel Tower.

After deciding to raise money for Friends of Hingham School in the process, they set up a Go Fund Me page with a target of £100 and started their journey on March 26.

But, with more than 240 miles under his belt, Oscar has managed to raise £530 and the donations continue to flood in.

“It’s going very well so far and Oscar’s really enjoying it,” said Mr Bunko. “He’s already asked where we’re going next once we get to Paris!

“We thought it would be good to do something positive instead of just siting here. My three-year-old daughter, Iris, sits on the back of my bike and my wife, Chelsey, comes too, so the whole family is involved.

