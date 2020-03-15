Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Food and drink festival postponed due to virus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 17:57 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 15 March 2020

Coxford's award winning pork sausage, at the Aylsham's Big Norfolk Sausage Bash 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Coxford's award winning pork sausage, at the Aylsham's Big Norfolk Sausage Bash 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A Norfolk food and drink festival due to take place later this year has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Big Norfolk Sausage Bash - a local food and drink festival celebrating the 'humble sausage' - was scheduled to take place in Aylsham Market Place on Sunday, May 10.

You may also want to watch:

But in light of the current Covid-19 outbreak organisers have decided to postpone the event.

In a statement Charlie Hodson, Sam Bagge, Johnny Payne and Jason Gibbons, said the 'health and wellbeing of those attending the event' as well as helping to prevent the spread of the virus were among the main reasons for the postponement of the event.

They said: 'We will announce a new date for the in due course and we thank you for your understanding.'

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Norwich family self-isolate after flu-like symptoms

Experts say anyone showing even minor symptoms of coronavirus should self isolate for seven days Picture: Chris Bishop

Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

The Health Secretary has said the over-70s could be urged to self-isolate for four months. Picture: Getty

‘We just want them home safely’ - Norfolk woman demands answers as mother, 75, stranded on cruise ship

Five people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard the Braemar. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: Number of positive UK tests up by more than 230 in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

The Health Secretary has said the over-70s could be urged to self-isolate for four months. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: What are the symptoms and what do I do if I’m unwell?

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man thought to have knife on Norwich street tasered by police officers

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. PIC: Neil Perry.
Drive 24