Coronavirus: Food and drink festival postponed due to virus outbreak

Coxford's award winning pork sausage, at the Aylsham's Big Norfolk Sausage Bash 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A Norfolk food and drink festival due to take place later this year has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Big Norfolk Sausage Bash - a local food and drink festival celebrating the 'humble sausage' - was scheduled to take place in Aylsham Market Place on Sunday, May 10.

But in light of the current Covid-19 outbreak organisers have decided to postpone the event.

In a statement Charlie Hodson, Sam Bagge, Johnny Payne and Jason Gibbons, said the 'health and wellbeing of those attending the event' as well as helping to prevent the spread of the virus were among the main reasons for the postponement of the event.

They said: 'We will announce a new date for the in due course and we thank you for your understanding.'