Great British Bake Off star endorses charity's special lockdown recipe book

A project which encouraged bakers to submit the creations helping them through lockdown is set to culminate with the launch of a very special recipe book.

In celebration of its first anniversary, The Orangery Tea Room at Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, began asking people to submit their favourite recipes alongside photographs of their bakes back in April.

Contributors were urged to include a message explaining how baking has helped them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The end goal was to include 50 recipes in a book entitled 'Recipes in Mind', with all proceeds donated to Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

And now, seven months down the line, it has been announced the final product has gone to print and will be available from December 12.

Sarah Softley, co-owner of The Orangery Tea Room, said: "We were delighted because we had a lot of submissions.

"We have got a lovely range of recipes in the book. Some have come from famous Norfolk chefs, some from customers and others from the team room's own collection.

"To finally reach this point is amazing. I have personally never published a book before, so it was completely new territory and a steep learning curve.

"The book is so beautiful and we have included lots of the personal messages that people sent in."

Included in the book are creations from two of the region’s best-loved chefs, Galton Blackiston and Richard Bainbridge, while the foreword has been written by Great British Bake Off judge, Prue Leith.

Mrs Softley's Orangery co-owner, Laura Butler, has spent countless hours baking each of the 50 recipes, ready for photographs to be taken.

Alexandra Haswell, fundraising manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind, added: “We are very excited to be working with the team at the Orangery Tea Room to create this wonderful recipe book.

"With rates of depression doubling during the pandemic, more people are in mental health crisis than ever before. Fundraising to support our services has never been more important and we are very grateful to be chosen to benefit from this initiative."

'Recipes in Mind: Baking Through Lockdown' is available for delivery or collection from the Orangery from December 12. To pre-order a copy, priced at £19.95, visit orangerytearoom.co.uk/product/recipes-in-mind.