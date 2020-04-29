Search

Bakers invited to submit favourite lockdown creations for charity recipe book

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 April 2020

The Orangery Tea Room at Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, is inviting people to submit lockdown recipes for a recipe book raising funds for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Picture: The Orangery Tea Room

Archant

A new book will gather recipes which have helped people get through the coronavirus crisis.

In celebration of its first anniversary, The Orangery Tea Room at Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, is asking people to submit their favourite recipes alongside photographs of their bakes.

Contributors are invited to include a message explaining why baking has helped them throughout lockdown.

The top 50 recipes will be included in a recipe book entitled ‘Recipes in Mind’, which will go on sale following the tea room’s reopening once government restrictions are lifted.

All proceeds will be donated to Norfolk and Waveney Mind, one of the countless charities left struggling due to a dramatic drop in donations during the pandemic.

Sarah Softley, co-owner of The Orangery Tea Room, said: “Having to close the tea room during the restrictions has been terribly sad.

“It is in such beautiful grounds and on these sunny days would have been full of customers enjoying the lake view, but we are determined not to let this time go to waste.

“There has been a huge surge in home baking since the lockdown was implemented and this seemed a fantastic way of getting everyone involved and, in turn, helping our local mental health charity who will be needed now and in the coming months more than ever.”

“We very much hope some of our well known, local chefs will submit their favourite recipes.”

The tea room, run by Laura Butler, had already been working with Norfolk and Waveney Mind, with a view to launching a new project this summer.

Talk ‘n’ Tea was to be held once a month for people to visit for a cup of tea, cake and a chat with one of the Mind team in a relaxed environment.

While the initiative has been put on hold amid unprecedented circumstances, attentions have, in the meantime, turned to Recipes in Mind.

Alexandra Haswell, fundraising manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind, added: “We are delighted to be working with Sarah and Laura on their recipe book.

“It is so important we continue receiving income to sustain our vital services supporting the mental health of people in the area.”

Recipes, photographs and messages for consideration should be emailed to info@orangerytearoom.co.uk, with ‘Recipes in Mind’ as the subject.

