Four operating theatres closed at crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Part of the roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital which is held up with steel and timber supports - Credit: Chris Bishop

Four operating theatres have been closed for emergency repairs to prevent the roof from collapsing at Norfolk's crumbling hospital.

Work to strengthen the ceilings of the theatres was part of a planned three-year programme costing the taxpayer £90m to strengthen reinforced concrete planks which are failing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

But the hospital said it had been brought forward because of concerns about the ceiling of a corridor leading to the theatres.

Supports holding up part of the ceiling at the hospital - Credit: Chris Bishop

The work will take place in two phases and will take eight months to complete. During this time four of the hospital's seven elective theatres, which carry out planned surgery, will be out of use as it is not possible to carry out the work theatre by theatre.

Laura Skaife-Knight, the hospital's deputy chief executive, said: "We have brought forward work to install fail-safes in our operating theatres to maximise safety.

“We are exploring all options to minimise the impact on patients over an eight-month period while the works take place.

The main corridor to the operating theatres, which was closed after the roof began sagging - Credit: Chris Bishop

"This includes undertaking planned operations at different times of the day or in a different location on the QEH site, for example in the Sandringham Unit or recently opened Endoscopy Unit.

"We are also working closely with our health and care system partners to minimise any impact on patients as far as we can.”

More than 1,500 props are needed to stop the roof collapsing at the hospital. It was built using concrete planks with an expected working life of 30 years in 1980 and is still in operation more than four decades later.

Part of the metal frame being fitted to support the roof of the QEH - Credit: Chris Bishop

Despite being believed to be Britain's most dilapidated hospital, the QEH was not included on a list of 32 new hospitals announced by Boris Johnson two years ago.

A decision is expected to be announced soon regarding a further eight hospitals which will be replaced.

A model of the proposed new hospital (pink), which would be built on what is currently the car park, which would be replaced by a multi-storey (blue) - Credit: Chris Bishop

The QEH hopes its proposed £862m rebuild will be included. But while she said she would support the hospital's bid if she won the Tory leadership contest, new prime minister Liz Truss appeared to duck the question when asked when it might be replaced on Thursday.

Hospital bosses say the current building will become too unsafe to use after 2030.



