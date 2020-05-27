Search

Advanced search

Poll

Revealed: what we are doing the most during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:40 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 27 May 2020

Data shows that people have been enjoying gardening, getting more sleep and watching TV furing lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Data shows that people have been enjoying gardening, getting more sleep and watching TV furing lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The amount of time bingeing TV, doing DIY and gardening has shot up during lockdown, new figures have revealed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has analysed how adults spent their time between March 28 and April 26 in comparison to figures from a previous study between April 2014 and December 2015.

It showed on average the population spent an extra 18 minutes sleeping or resting.

The most popular lockdown activity was watching TV or streaming videos, which took up two hours and 53 minutes a day - higher than any other activity including reading (28 minutes a day), playing games (26 minutes) and 16 minutes a day contacting friends and family via phone or messaging services.

More: What you can and can’t do as lockdown rules are eased

Time spent gardening increased by 147pc following more people taking up DIY and gardening, with the average adult spending 39 minutes a day on a task.

On average a person spent 83 minutes eating and drinking and just under an hour a day cooking or doing washing up.

However, the ONS figures show the levels of free time varied based on a household’s income.

Those on monthly household incomes up to £1,700 reported an extra 19 minutes a day on average for entertainment, socialising and other free time, compared with an increase of 46 minutes for those on £1,700 to £3,300.

The ONS said this may indicate that those in lower-income households were in occupations that could not be undertaken from home.

More: The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

Previous data showed 30.5pc of employees in the bottom three income categories (earning up to £1,450 per month) were considered as key workers in comparison to those earning more than £3,250 per month, which equated to 26.4pc considered key workers.

The new data also showed time spent on childcare rose by more than one-third, but for those over 60 had plummeted by 90pc as a result of shielding and social distancing measures.

The ONS figures found men with children increased their amount of childcare by 58pc, undertaking 15 minutes less a day than women. The levels of childcare also varied based on a child’s age.

On average the amount of time spent caring for a child aged under eight years was four hours five minutes for women and two hours 50 minutes for men.

The ONS has released data on how adults have spent their time in lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Maria Symchych-NavrotskaThe ONS has released data on how adults have spent their time in lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Maria Symchych-Navrotska

Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts in our poll of the five things you have done more of during lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Head warns Cummings row ‘puts Norfolk at risk’ as schools set to reopen

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Ann Summers store set to close

The Ann Summers store in Vancouver Quarter, Kings Lynn, is set to close. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Masked burglar hits victim with gun and threatens to harm dog

Police appealing for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Methwold. Picture: Google

Canaries announce seven U23 players will not be getting new contracts

Norwich City have announced that U23 players, from left, Timi Odusina, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Savvas Mourgos are among seven players who will leave the club this summer Pictures Archant/Focus Images

Pub brings in log cabins as part of survival plan

The Black Horse Pub landlords, Pam and Terry Gillman.

John Lewis announces date for reopening of Norwich store

John Lewis has announced plans to reopen. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24