Search

Advanced search

Sharp rise in care home coronavirus-related deaths in new figures

PUBLISHED: 12:35 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 21 April 2020

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in care homes now stands at more than 1,000, new figures have revealed.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Tuesday show that 826 further deaths in care homes have been registered in the seven days up to April 10, up from 217 the previous week.

The ONS counts deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, was mentioned on the death certificate, regardless of location, in comparison to the Department of Health’s daily figures which reflect the number of deaths in hospitals only.

In the latest recording period up to April 10, there were 13,121 deaths which involved coronavirus that were registered up to April 18 in England & Wales - 3,833 higher in comparison to the figure of 9,288 in hospitals at the same stage.

You may also want to watch:

The ONS figures look at community deaths and since the start of the pandemic, 1,043 took place in care homes, 466 in private homes, 87 in hospices, 21 in other communal establishments and 45 elsewhere.

The majority of deaths continue to occur in hospital, with 8,673 deaths registered up to April 10.

In Norfolk 88 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the figures, of which 81 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, six in care homes and one in a hospice.

To date, 186 people have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals after testing positive for the virus.

The ONS said it hopes that as of April 28 to begin including independent figures from the CQC on deaths in care homes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: How one fish and chip shop is coping with lockdown

How is Will's Plaice in East Runton coping with lockdown? Picture shows Will Watson. Pictures: Will's Plaice

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Sharp rise in care home coronavirus-related deaths in new figures

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

What will life be like on the other side of lockdown?

How will festivals and gigs be impacted by coronavirus? Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24