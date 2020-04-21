Sharp rise in care home coronavirus-related deaths in new figures

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in care homes now stands at more than 1,000, new figures have revealed.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Tuesday show that 826 further deaths in care homes have been registered in the seven days up to April 10, up from 217 the previous week.

The ONS counts deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, was mentioned on the death certificate, regardless of location, in comparison to the Department of Health’s daily figures which reflect the number of deaths in hospitals only.

In the latest recording period up to April 10, there were 13,121 deaths which involved coronavirus that were registered up to April 18 in England & Wales - 3,833 higher in comparison to the figure of 9,288 in hospitals at the same stage.

The ONS figures look at community deaths and since the start of the pandemic, 1,043 took place in care homes, 466 in private homes, 87 in hospices, 21 in other communal establishments and 45 elsewhere.

The majority of deaths continue to occur in hospital, with 8,673 deaths registered up to April 10.

In Norfolk 88 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the figures, of which 81 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, six in care homes and one in a hospice.

To date, 186 people have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals after testing positive for the virus.

The ONS said it hopes that as of April 28 to begin including independent figures from the CQC on deaths in care homes.