Norfolk MP raises concerns after fake coronavirus treatments appear online

PUBLISHED: 15:32 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 03 March 2020

The new MP for North West Norfolk, James Wild, spoke in parliament to raise concerns about online treatments. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norfolk MP has called on social media sites to remove misleading content about potential coronavirus treatments.

James Wild, who represents North West Norfolk, said constituents had contacted him concerned about items seen on the internet about treatments including vitamin therapy.

In parliament on Tuesday, Mr Wild asked health secretary Matt Hancock to work with social media companies to remove the content.

Mr Hancock said social media companies were playing a "very responsible role" in addressing the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Hancock said: "Fake news in response to a virus like this can be dangerous and damaging to health and it should be taken down.

"The biggest social media companies are playing a very responsible role - if you search on Google, then the top two sites that come up for coronavirus are World Health Organisation, the NHS is third - and they are promoting good, high quality, medically informed advice.

"The other social media platforms, the major ones, that we're working with are also taking this very seriously."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

