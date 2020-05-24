Search

One new coronavirus-related death recorded in Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:01 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 24 May 2020

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

One new coronavirus-related death has been recorded at a Norfolk hospital.

The death took place at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, taking the total number of people who have died there after testing positive for coronavirus up to 108.

The day happened on May 23.

To date, 134 patients have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after testing positive for the virus, while 116 have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 317 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of two over the weekend, while 64 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, an increase of one on Saturday.

Over the weekend, NHS England announced another 304-related deaths in hospitals in England, 157 on Saturday and 147 on Sunday.

