One in five have resorted to private dental care, study reveals

A Healthwatch study has found that one in five people in the east have resorted to private dental treatment - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One in five people in the region have resorted to private dental treatment after struggling to get NHS appointments, a new study has revealed.

A national survey conducted by Healthwatch has shown that shortages in NHS dental appointments are forcing more and more people to turn to private dentistry to meet their needs.

In the east alone, it showed that one in five people could not access the treatment they need, while the same ratio said they had had to go private.

The study also showed that more than half of the respondents felt NHS dental charges were unfair, while one in 10 said that when they did get NHS appointments, they were overcharged.

Of the more than 2,000 participants nationally, more than a third also said that being unable to access appointments had exacerbated their issues and caused anxiety.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: “We get more phone feedback about the difficulty of accessing dental care than anything else. People are finding it impossible to access the help they need at a price they can afford, with some having no alternative but to seek private care or just go without treatment.

“In Norfolk, the lack of dentists is particularly acute as those practices keen to increase their NHS lists cannot find the staff for this to happen.

“We are aware that some new NHS dental contracts have been awarded and, in the short term, we want to see more information on these to be made public as a matter of urgency so that people can access the care they need.

“There also needs to be an urgent look at NHS dental contracts so that this can be tackled before the new systems of health care begin nationally next year. It is simply unacceptable that people cannot access NHS dental care anywhere in Norfolk.”

It comes after a separate study from the Association of Dental Groups (ADG) found Norfolk and Waveney to be among the five biggest "dental deserts" nationwide - with just one dentist for every 2,600 people living in the region.

Nikki Winder, from Costessey, a campaigner for Toothless in England who herself has experienced lengthy delays, described the situation as "appalling".



