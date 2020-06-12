Search

Just one patient now being treated for coronavirus at NNUH

12 June, 2020 - 18:00
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Mike Page

The number of patients with coronavirus in the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has fallen to one, while another 16 who have had Covid-19 are recovering.

The latest figures represent a fall from five coronavirus patients last week.

At its peak, on April 7 and 8, 85 patients were being treated in the NNUH for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, there are 11 coronavirus patients, while the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has seven with another 12 awaiting tests.

The figures are the latest sign that coronavirus is currently under control in Norfolk.

The number of deaths reported at the county’s three hospitals from coronavirus have also fallen, with one reported this week.

But health chiefs have consistently warned against any complacency.

And to help reduce the chances of the infection spreading again, everyone visiting hospitals from next week must wear face coverings.

If they do not have a face mask they will be given one when they enter any clinic or ward.

Visitors will also have to keep a distance from other people, the NNUH said, but it warned that visiting was still “strictly limited”.

Visits are allowed for end of life care, birthing partners and parents or carers of children.

The hospital also said that most consultations would continue to take place over the phone or via a video call.

Patients who need to come into hospital will have their temperature taken.

NNUH’s chief nurse, Professor Nancy Fontaine, said: “We know that coming to hospital at the present time might cause our patients some anxiety and worry.

“We want to reassure you that the NHS is here for you and we have your safety in mind with the highest possible levels of protection and infection control.

“We want the safest possible environment for our patients and visitors and we will be taking extra steps to ensure social distancing, screening on arrival and extra hygiene measures.”

The hospital also said that patients and visitors must not attend appointments if they should be self-isolating because they, or somebody close to them, has, or has had, symptoms of Covid-19 such as a high temperature, new, continuous cough, or change to their sense of smell or taste.

