'Good' rating for care home which had been plunged into special measures
- Credit: Kingsley Healthcare
A care home which had been put into special measures has made a number of improvements, inspectors have found.
Oaklands Care Home in Scole, near Diss, has been rated as 'good' in the Care Quality Commission's (CQC) latest assessment.
CQC inspectors, who visited the home in December, said "marked improvements" had been made when it came to safe medicine administration.
Moreover, systems were in place to "monitor and learn from accidents and incidents", which staff analysed "to look for patterns or themes".
Kingsley Healthcare, which runs the service, said it was "delighted" by the report, calling the findings a "noteworthy achievement" given the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
Oaklands had previously been rated as 'inadequate' following the death of a resident when they were being transported to a new home.
As a result, concerns were raised with the CQC regarding how the home managed and minimised the risk of people developing pressure ulcers.
The health watchdog was also alerted to worries over the general safety of residents, including in relation to the administration of medicine.
That prompted a focused inspection of the service in January 2020, and the health watchdog's findings saw the Norwich Road home put into special measures.
A new manager, Julie Robinson, has since been installed and, following its latest inspection of Oaklands, the CQC recognised "positive changes" had been made.
The report added that improvements "need to be sustained to demonstrate management stability".
But inspectors also said the manager had "started to address" concerns raised at the 2020 inspection, employing a "practical, person-centred approach which was making a difference to the care people received."
While Oaklands still 'requires improvement' in relation to whether it is 'well-led', it has been deemed 'good' overall and is therefore no longer in special measures.
Ms Robinson added: "Because of delays to CQC visits caused by the pandemic, we have had to wait a long time to get the rating we deserve.
"The home looks the best it has ever done, and the fact staff and residents have been given the Covid jab gives everyone reassurance.
"We are delighted to be able to safely welcome new residents into our home, which visitors agree looks absolutely fabulous."