Care home providing respite 'safe space' rated 'outstanding'

Respite and Supported Living service users, staff and visitors to the service at Oak Trees in Attleborough celebrate an outstanding CQC result. Picture: Empanda Care and Support Archant

Dedicated staff providing respite care to people with learning disabilities are "making a difference" according to an outstanding health report.

Oak Trees, in Attleborough, was praised by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors for providing flexible, responsive and person-centred care and praised the service's 'very compassionate and dedicated' staff who took great care and effort to support people.

The health watchdog rated it 'outstanding' for being safe, caring and well-led and 'good' for its effectiveness and responsiveness.

The inspector wrote: "Everyone we spoke to praised the high quality of the service provided. People, relatives, and professionals were keen to tell us about the support provided and the positive difference made.

"One relative likened the service location to 'a crisis centre' offering a safe space and support for people to stay whenever they needed it."

The report also found the service allowed people to life as "full a life as possible" and examples of staff going out of their way to support people during difficult and stressful times.

Service user James Morgan also praised the service, saying: "For the past few years that I've been going to Oak Trees, I have loved and still love every time that I get to go there.

"Ultimately, I feel really safe and protected when I'm there."

The home's providers, Empanda Care & Support, offers short breaks to more than 100 adults a year at the care home as well as personalised care and support to adults living in their own homes across Breckland and South Norfolk.

Jemima Burnage, CQC head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: "People deserve to receive good care that meets their individual needs from staff who are compassionate when they use services, and it is clear that is what this service is doing.

"The hard work of the staff working at this service is making a real difference to people. This is why we have rated it outstanding."

Kerrie Good, director of learning difficulties at Oak Trees, said she was humbled and proud of the rating and the work of staff.

She added: "We will continue to work hard to maintain, and maybe even exceed this incredible rating."